Nitin Gadkari gets death threat; underworld don Dawood's name taken for ransom

Nitin Gadkari's public relations office received two calls threatening to kill Union Minister Gadkari if he fails to give the ransom amount. 

Jan 14, 2023
Nitin Gadkari gets death threat; underworld don Dawood's name taken for ransom

In a shocking development, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has received death threats from unknown callers. The callers made threatening calls to Gadkari's office demanding ransom. According to reports, Gadkari's office in Nagpur was threatened twice following police were involved in the investigation. According to the police, the threat calls were received between 11.30 am to 12.30 am today.

According to the reports, Gadkari's public relations office received two calls threatening to kill Union Minister Gadkari if he fails to give the ransom amount. The caller allegedly also took Dawood's name.

Security around the office and home of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari was tightened following extortion-cum-death threats, officials said.

At least three calls were received by Gadkari's private office in the city - between 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. - and the caller purportedly uttered the name of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Gadkari is currently in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti festival -- before disconnecting abruptly. The Minister's office staff immediately informed the local police and senior officers, along with their teams, reached there to investigate.

Further details like the caller's identity and antecedents are awaited.

Nitin Gadkari is counted among those ministers of the Modi government who are known for his work. Gadkari is also very active on social media. He also has his own YouTube channel along with Twitter and Facebook. (With agency inputs)

