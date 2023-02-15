Nitin Gadkari 'Only Minister who Works' in Modi Govt: NCP MP Praises Union Minister

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday (February 14, 2023) heaped praise on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari and said that he is the "only member" of the Narendra Modi-led Union government who works. Sule, who was speaking at an NCP meeting in central Maharashtra's Parbhani district, said that Gadkari does not think of party affiliations while doing his job.

"The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record," she said.

Unlike others, Gadkari does not think of party affiliations while doing his job, the Baramati MP added.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she also tagged Nitin Gadkari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, and requested him to direct concerned authorities to repair a section of road on a national highway in Maharashtra's Parbhani district.

Several Opposition leaders in the past have also praised Gadkari for the work he is doing as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

The ROB is an open truss web girder having a span of 201 Mtr and the Grade Separator is a Trumpet-2 Leg Interchange of length 200 and 229 Mtr. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #BuildingTheNation pic.twitter.com/0Yy54tAUuf — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 15, 2023

BJP leaders lie so blatantly that they should be given awards: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule attacked BJP leaders, especially those in Maharashtra, and said that they "lie so blatantly" that they should be given awards.

"Which religious book teaches them this, I do not know. They will have to answer for this some day," she said.

Never expected this from Devendra Fadnavis: Supriya Sule on 2019 Maharashtra govt formation claim

Supriya Sule also expressed shock over Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' sensational claim related to the formation of a government in 2019 with NCP's Ajit Pawar and said she never expected something like this from the BJP leader.

Fadnavis on Monday claimed NCP president Sharad Pawar had backed his plan to form the government with his nephew Ajit Pawar that eventually collapsed just after three days in November 2019.

Sharad Pawar, however, denied Fadnavis' claim and said his assertion was based on "falsehood".

"I always considered Fadnavis as a civilised and cultured person. I never thought he would behave like this," Sule said when asked about the deputy CM's claim.

"Devendraji, this was not expected from you," the daughter of Sharad Pawar added.