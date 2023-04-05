Nitin Gadkari 'Thanks' Rahul Gandhi For 'Insulting' Veer Savarkar, Here's Why

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying no one has the right to insult him. Gandhi should realise that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to a misunderstanding, Gadkari said on Tuesday at a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that the former Congress president should show compassion and apologise for his "crime." "Who gave him the right to insult Savarkar?" Gadkari said. "No one will tolerate insult to Savarkar."

Gadkari also thanked Gandhi for allowing the BJP to make the country's youth aware about Savarkar's life and message through the yatra. "We should thank Rahul Gandhi for allowing us to bring the truth and Savarkar to every household. Gandhi should keep doing this," he said.

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone."

The BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have organised 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatras' in the state to honour the Hindutva ideologue and counter Gandhi's criticism against him.

Fadnavis Slams Rahul Over Remarks On Savarkar

Earlier, while addressing `Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra` in Mumbai on Monday, State Deputy CM launched a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi saying that those with a golden spoon are questioning Savarkar.

"Those who have a golden spoon with them are talking about Veer Savarkar. Your party leaders respect Veer Savarkar. Indira Gandhi, Yashwantrao Chavan - they respected Savarkar and you are questioning him. Who are you?" he said.

"You said Veer Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British. No, that is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British would not release him. So he wrote, do not release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British)."

How scared were the British about Veer Savarkar? His is the only example in the world that...



अंग्रेज सावरकर से कितना डरते थे? देश में नहीं दुनिया में एक ही मिसाल है...



सावरकरांबद्दल इंग्रजांना किती भीती होती? देशामध्ये नाही, जगामध्ये एकच उदाहरण आहे...



(03/04/2023 |Savarkar… pic.twitter.com/uzNy7APrWx — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 4, 2023

"Mahatma Gandhi wrote letters to Savarkar`s relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years, and said - other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too," added Fadnavis.

Fadnavis slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Savarkar issue. He said, "If you (Uddhav Thackeray) have self respect then show with your `actions` not with your `words`. Balasaheb Thackeray threw chappals on Mani Shankar Aiyer`s posters. Have you thrown slippers on Rahul Gandhi?"

If you had real self-respect, then just like Balasaheb Thackeray slapped Mani Shankar's photo, Rahul Gandhi's too...



यदि आपके पास सच्चा स्वाभिमान है, जैसे बालासाहेब ठाकरे ने मणिशंकर की तस्वीर पर चप्पल मारा, राहुल गांधी की...



तुमच्यात खरा स्वाभिमान असता तर बाळासाहेब ठाकरे… pic.twitter.com/qTGaXUY9oB — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 4, 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not deleting his tweet on Veer Savarkar.