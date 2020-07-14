Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projects in Haryana

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crore in Haryana on the coming 14th," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that these national and state highways and bypasses will change the picture of the infrastructure in the state. He said that with the strengthening of the road network in the state, the development of industries will get a new direction and entrepreneurs will come forward for more investment in the state.

Chautala in a statement said that the state government had requested the Centre earlier to expeditiously complete road-related projects in the state.

He said that the Ismailabad-Narnaul Greenfield Highway will connect five Lok Sabha constituencies of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in the state, which will increase the connectivity as well as speed up industrial development in the State.

The road development project is a part of the Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata-Amritsar industrial corridor and with the start of this; more entrepreneurs will be attracted to Haryana for investment purposes.

The projects for inauguration include 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/ Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1,183 crore, 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 (Rs 857 crore), and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 (Rs 200 crore).

The projects for laying foundation stone include 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8,650 crore, 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W (Rs 1,524 crore) and 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari bypass for Rs 928 crore, the statement said.

In addition, foundation stone will also be laid for 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,057 crore, 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul bypass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 (Rs 1,380 crore), 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (greenfield alignment) of NH 352A (Rs 1,207 crore), 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A (Rs 1,502 crore), and 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana border to Roha on NH 334B (Rs 1,509 crore).

"These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within the state, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh," the statement said. The projects will also save on time, fuel, and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the state, it added.

Chautala said the state government is also working in the direction of creating an integrated logistic hub in Narnaul which was reviewed recently by the state government. The Railways have also released their share for the integrated logistics hub.