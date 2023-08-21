Nitish Govt Renames Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park In Patna; BJP Calls It 'A Big Offence'

Patna: A controversy has erupted in Bihar after the Nitish Kumar-led government renamed a park in Patna, which was named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. The state government has renamed the park in Kankarbagh the 'Coconut Park', drawing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai questioned the decision of the Nitish-led government and said, "The renaming of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park to Coconut Park in Kankarbagh, Patna is objectionable and a big offence. He is Bharat Ratna. I urge Nitish Kumar to stop Tejashwi Yadav from renaming it."

Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav, however, hit back at the BJP and accused the saffron party of spreading rumors.



"It is named Coconut Park in official papers. Rumour is being spread that the park has been renamed," Yadav said.

The inauguration of the park by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was scheduled for Monday. However, after finding itself caught in a controversy, the state government postponed the inauguration and initiated an inquiry into whether the park actually was named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

"For the time being, we have postponed the inauguration of the said park that was scheduled today. We have also asked the Patna Municipal Corporation to confirm if and when was the park notified as 'Atal Park'," Bandana Preyashi, the Secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bihar, said.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over recent incidents of crime in Bihar and said that he is 'dreaming' of becoming prime minister of the country while he is not able to handle the law and order situation in his own state.

Taking note of Kumar recently visiting the national capital to pay tributes to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also wondered if it was an 'honest' expression of his love for the former prime minister or he wanted to show ?something? to his allies.

"What has happened to you Nitish babu? A few days ago, a police officer was murdered in Bihar. Then, a journalist was killed. A news report came today that a sand mafia attacked policemen in Gaya. Nitish babu you are not able to handle Bihar. Take care of Bihar and quit worrying about the country," Prasad told reporters.

The country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Union minister added.

"There is a rule of terror in Bihar. People are living in fear because the sand mafia and criminals have the blessing of influential people linked to those (allies) with whom you (Nitish Kumar) have formed government in the state," Prasad charged in reference to JD(U) ally RJD.

On Kumar paying tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial in Delhi on August 6, Prasad said it's good that he visited his 'samadhi sthal' in the national capital.

"We both respect Atal ji... But why are you remembering Atal ji so much," he asked, adding "Whether it's your honest 'Atal prem' (love for late PM) or you are showing something to your allies."

"You (Nitish) continue to respect Atal ji. The entire country respects him. But I will make only one request to you not to play politics in his name. This is my humble suggestion to you," the BJP leader said.