Nitish Kumar 'Filp Flop' Memes Flood On Social Media After Lok Sabha Election Results

New Delhi: Janata Dal-United (JUD) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have garnered attention as the opposition INDIA alliance defied exit polls and won 234 seats and just a few seats away to from a government. His reputation for alliance-switching has earned him the nickname 'Paltu Kumar'. Before the Lok Sabha election, Nitish Kumar had left RJD and formed a government with NDA.

Nitish has emerged as the kingmaker in the next government as the BJP lagged behind from a majority on their own in the Lok Sabha elections. Although Nitish Kumar is currently a part of the NDA, his party won 12 constituencies in Bihar. Nitish was one of the leaders who brought the opposition parties together under the INDIA Alliance but defected to the BJP months before the Lok Sabha elections. While All eyes are on Nitish and his next political move, and social media users came up with funny memes about the current situation.

Nitish babu deserves a Netflix series.



Every episode obviously ends on a cliffhanger about which party he aligns with next. This could be the season finale if he works it out. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 4, 2024

nitish kumar has this phenomenal power of being the main character like he’s kareena kapoor — s (@yoongienthusias) June 4, 2024

Rahul Gandhi to Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/CY6ewJpW7q — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) June 4, 2024

The NDA and INDIA bloc partners will hold key meetings today to try to put together the numbers needed to form the new government. Intense negotiations are still underway to form the next government at the Centre, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have departed from the same flight for Delhi.