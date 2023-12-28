'Nitish Kumar Is Our Supreme Leader': Lalan Singh Rubbishes Reports Of His Resignation As JDU Chief

New Delhi: In the wake of intense speculations about a potential leadership change within the Janata Dal (United), its national president Rajeev Ranjan, also popularly known as Lalan Singh, has categorically dismissed reports suggesting his resignation ahead of the national executive meeting scheduled for Friday.

'Nitish Supreme Leader'

Lalan Singh also clarified, "The National Executive is a regular meeting of the JDU. There are meetings of the national executive often. Nitish Kumar is our supreme leader, and the JDU is one and will always remain one."

JDU National Executive Meeting

Despite swirling rumours, the Janata Dal (United) is set to conduct its national executive meeting and national council meeting in Delhi on Friday. Lalan Singh, the Party President, convened the meetings amidst speculation that he might step down, paving the way for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reassume control of the party.

Responding to the reports, JDU leader KC Tyagi also dismissed all rumours, stating, "I reject all rumours." He outlined the schedule of the two-day meetings, with Nitish Kumar's active participation.

Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

When questioned about possible party changes in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tyagi asserted, "All these things are internal matters of the party, they are neither commented on nor statements are made publicly."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, before departing for the capital, termed the Friday meeting as a regular tradition, occurring once a year. He asserted, "This is a normal meeting; it takes place once a year. There's nothing special in it."

Tejashwi Yadav Steps In

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav brushed aside the rumours surrounding Lalan Singh's resignation, emphasizing that such national executive meetings are routine for every political party.

Nitish Kumar's Tenure To Be Over Soon

As the BJP claimed an impending transfer of power in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh predicted Nitish Kumar's tenure is short-lived. Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Kumar ji will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar for just a few days. Lalu Yadav has created a 'chakravyu' for this. The first step of this 'chakravyu' was making Awadh Bihar the speaker of the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar will become former (CM) very soon... It is fixed that Nitish Kumar will not remain the CM anymore. In the next few days, Bihar is going to get a CM from RJD..." However, the ruling coalition vehemently denied any such change in leadership.

JDU's Posturing In INDIA Alliance

The national executive meeting follows closely on the heels of the critical INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi. Amidst discussions with the Congress on alliance combinations, many JDU leaders advocate for Nitish Kumar to lead the INDIA bloc. In a recent development, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal expressed scepticism about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as a prospective PM candidate, asserting that common people recognize Nitish Kumar.

Notably, posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with the slogan 'Pradesh Ne Pehchana, Ab Desh Bhi Pehchanega' (The state of Bihar recognized him, now the nation will) adorn the national executive meeting venue, reinforcing his standing within the party and the state.