'Nitish Kumar ko gussa kyu aata hai': Bihar CM loses cool in Assembly after hooch claims nine lives - WATCH

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) lost his temper when the leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over deaths due to spurious liquor in the Saran district.

While speaking in the Bihar Assembly, the JD(U) chief slammed BJP leaders protesting the nine deaths in the hooch tragedy.

Watch:

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 December 14, 2022

Protesting over the incident, MLAs of the opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the Bihar assembly and blamed the "nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths.

"We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure," former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad said.

It is noteworthy that the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

As per reports, around 170 people lost their lives in Bihar due to spurious liquor from January to November this year.