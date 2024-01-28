trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714944
NewsIndia
BIHAR POILITICS

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 9th Time

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a ninth time, rejoining the NDA with the BJP after resigning from the Grand Alliance government due to internal issues.

Written By Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 9th Time Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM


Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday, marking his return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar, who resigned as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance government earlier in the day, took oath at a ceremony in Patna attended by BJP leaders and NDA allies. 

Kumar's return to the NDA comes after an 18-month break, during which he led a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. However, tensions within the Grand Alliance, particularly over corruption charges against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, led to Kumar's decision to break ties with the RJD and Congress.

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday morning submitted his resignation to governor Rajendra V Arlekar. The JD(U) president said that the state of affairs within the ruling alliance in Bihar wasn't good. "I have resigned as CM as things were not working out well. Will leave the earlier alliance and form a new alliance now," Nitish said after resigning as Bihar CM.

(This is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly. Stay tuned for the latest developments)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple