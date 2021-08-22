हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar to meet PM Narendra Modi over caste-based census on August 23

Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the caste-based census.

Nitish Kumar to meet PM Narendra Modi over caste-based census on August 23

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in the national capital on Sunday (August 22) to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the caste-based census.

"We (a delegation comprising representatives of different parties) will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am tomorrow with our demand for a caste-based census," Kumar told ANI.

He also said that the Bihar government is taking necessary action to tackle the flood situation in the state. "We are taking all the necessary actions for the flood situation in Bihar," he further said.

Notably, the delegation which will meet PM Modi also includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Bihar Chief Minister had earlier said that a delegation of leaders from 10 parties will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the demand for a caste-based census.

Kumar`s Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, is in favour of a caste-based census. He has been advocating for a caste-based census in the country and had thus sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census. Nitish Kumar had said a resolution regarding the caste-based census was passed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. A resolution was passed unanimously once again in 2020 in the state Legislative Assembly.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nitish KumarNarendra ModiBiharcaste censusTejashwi YadavJanata Dal (United)BJPRJDBihar Legislative Assembly
Next
Story

Exclusive: Pakistan is relocating India-centric terror camps to Afghanistan

Must Watch

PT41M45S

Taal Thok Ke: Taliban flags hoisted at women's Madrasa in Pakistan