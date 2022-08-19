Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing at Gaya in Bihar. He was on his way to visit the drought-hit areas of the state by helicopter from the capital Patna. But due to bad weather, his helicopter made an emergency landing.

Several districts of the state are crying for rain. Recently in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav drew the attention of the Center to this issue. He also requested the central party to come to Bihar to check the situation. Besides, Chief Minister Nitish also said that he is monitoring the situation.

The Chief Minister left Patna on Friday morning to visit the drought affected areas. But midway the weather turned bad. So the Chief Minister's helicopter had to land on an emergency basis. According to sources, his helicopter landed in Gaya. But the chief minister is said to be safe.