Bihar

Nitish, Sushil attend iftar hosted by Ram Vilas Paswan amid dispute reports between BJP, JDU

JDU`s Nitish Kumar and BJP`s Sushil Modi were seen sitting on either side of Ram Vilas Paswan during the party. Chirag Paswan was also seen interacting with the guests.

Patna: A day after it was reported that BJP and JDU leaders had skipped the 'iftar' parties hosted by each other, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi attended the 'iftar' hosted by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Monday.

The Governor of Bihar, Lalji Tandon was also present at the event. BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also attended the 'iftar'. On Sunday, it was reported that BJP leaders had given a miss to the yearly 'iftar' hosted by JDU.

Similarly, no JDU leader was seen at the 'iftar' hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The 'iftar' parties in Bihar have gained traction this year after JDU refused to be a part of Union Cabinet.

However, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly denied any misunderstanding between the NDA allies.NDA has made a clean sweep in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls winning 39 out of 40 seats.
 

BiharJD(U)BJPNitish KumarSushil ModiLok Janshakti PartyRam Vilas Paswan
