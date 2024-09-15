Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Bittu, formerly a member of Congress, referred to Gandhi as the “number one terrorist” during a fiery address, following controversial remarks made by Gandhi during his visit to the United States.

Bittu Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks Abroad

Bittu accused Gandhi of undermining India’s image on foreign soil. “Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian at heart,” Bittu claimed, asserting that the Congress leader spends more time outside the country than within it. He went on to allege that Gandhi “does not love his country much” and misrepresents India when abroad.

“People who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in bombs and weapons are the ones applauding what Rahul Gandhi has said,” Bittu stated, referencing Gandhi’s comments regarding the Sikh community during his US tour.

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Comments on Sikhs

During his address in the United States, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the freedom of Sikhs to practice their faith in India. “The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara,” Gandhi said, emphasizing that the issue was not just confined to the Sikh community but extended to religious freedom in general.

His comments sparked outrage from the BJP, who accused him of defaming the country. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described Gandhi’s remarks as "sinister" and alleged that he was misleading members of the Sikh community living abroad for political gain.

Political Storm Ahead of Elections

The heated exchange between Bittu and Congress leaders comes at a critical time, with political tensions rising ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The back-and-forth between the two parties highlights the growing polarization in the political landscape, with personal attacks and harsh rhetoric increasingly becoming the norm. Both parties are expected to escalate their attacks in the weeks to come as they battle for electoral supremacy.