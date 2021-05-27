हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

No adverse effect if second COVID vaccine dose is different: Government

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday (May 27) said that it is unlikely that having the second dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine would have any adverse effect.

NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said that getting different vaccines could even lead to stronger immunity.

 “Any significant adverse effect is unlikely if the second dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine is given. In fact, there is a narrative that is going on that taking doses of two different vaccines can lead to stronger immunity,” Dr Paul said.

“But for a firm opinion, more scrutiny and understanding will be required,” he added.

He, however, clarified that ideally, the two doses should be of the same vaccine.

The clarification comes following reports that health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

Chief Medical Officer Sandip Chaudhary has accepted that there had been a mix-up and said that his team is keeping an eye on all these people. "So far no problem has been seen in any person," he said.

"We have formed an investigation team for this serious negligence. As soon as the report is submitted strict action will be taken against the guilty employees," he said.

Commenting on the UP incident, Dr Paul said, "Even if it has happened, it should not be a cause of concern for the individual, but I urge all health workers to give a second dose of the same vaccine.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusDr V K PaulNiti Aayog
