No alliance with Congress for Karnataka assembly by-election: HD Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patron HD Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress party ahead of the by-election in 15 constituencies of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran JDS leader said, "HD Kumaraswamy, who was the Chief Minister heading the coalition government, has already declared that we want to contest all 15 constituencies. The suffering he faced at the hands of Congress, he does not want it anymore"

Deve Gowda also informed that he had called a meeting of senior party leaders on Sunday to determine further course of action.

"I have completed the process of meeting our workers in 30 districts. Their suffering from the last 14 months is unimaginable and they do not want any understanding with the Congress or BJP," he added.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the by-election in Karnataka will be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that went vacant after the disqualification of rebel MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The counting of votes will take place on October 24, CEC Sunil Arora said in a press conference.

