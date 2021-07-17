हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
No ban on animal slaughter on Eid: Jammu & Kashmir administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration clarified that the earlier order seeking to prohibit illegal killing of cows and camels on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha was issued by the animal welfare board for implementation of various acts concerning animal slaughter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said there was no ban on bovine slaughter in the union territory, clarifying that the earlier order seeking to prohibit illegal killing of cows and camels on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha was issued by the animal welfare board for implementation of various acts concerning animal slaughter.

An official spokesman said the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department clarified that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has not issued any order banning the slaughtering of animals in accordance with rules. "Animal Welfare Board of India every year issues advisory regarding animal slaughtering to be carried out while following laws and rules. The same advisory has been issued this year also and has been forwarded to the concerned authorities," he said.

He clarified that the advisory issued earlier was mistaken to be an order. Earlier, this communication drew strong criticism from religious and political organisations across the Valley.

 

