No ban on azaan in Maharashtra, urge state police to not issue new regulation: NCP leader Abu Azmi

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Sunday (April 26) said that there has been no restriction on azaan (call for prayer) at mosques in Maharashtra and urged the state police and authorities to not issue any such regulation on the matter that hurts sentiments of Muslims.

"Maharashtra government has not imposed any restriction on azaan being broadcast by mosques in the state. During the lockdown, azaan is being carried out by mosques to announce the timings of and government's regulations on social distancing are being followed by every mosque. I request the state police and Collector to not issue any such regulation on the matter that hurts sentiments of Muslims," he said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government has urged Muslims to offer namaz at home during the holy month of Ramzan and not gather in mosques, in order to curb the spread of infection.

"There will be azaan from mosques during this holy month, but do not gather there at mosques to offer namaz given the coronavirus pandemic," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on April 24. "Offer namaz in your own homes. Participate in the Maharashtra government's fight against the coronavirus. The victory will be ours with your cooperation if Allah wills it," he added while extending greetings on the occasion of Ramzan.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik also urged people not to gather in basements, parking areas or any other place to offer prayers during Ramzan, saying that "social distancing is the need of the hour".

He also appealed to the community members not to violate lockdown rules.