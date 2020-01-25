No burqa inside classroom, Patna college tells students; withdraws statement later

New Delhi: One of the renowned colleges in Patna, JD Women's College, introduced a new dress code for its student, whereby it banned girl students from wearing burqa inside the college premises. However, hours after issuing the statement on burqa prohibition inside the classroom, the college withdrew its order.

On Saturday (January 25), in a notice signed by the college proctor and principal, the students of JD Women's College were asked to comply with the new dress code. The direction issued by the college stated that a fine of Rs 250 would be imposed in case any students is found violating the dress code.

"All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing `burqa` in college", reads a notice signed by the Principal and Proctor of the college.

However, later in the day, the college administration withdrew the prohibition on students wearing burqa inside classrooms. Speaking to ANI, college principal Dr Shyama Rai said, "We have prohibited the use of mobile phones in the college. We have facilitated a particular zone for mobile usage. There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college."

"The students have to come in the prescribed dress code. If they do not come in the prescribed dress code then a fine of Rs 250 will be slapped on them," Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Examination Controller of JD Women`s College said.

Earlier, the college had issued a direction to the students to follow the prescribed dress code on the campus while stating that wearing a 'burqa' in college is prohibited.