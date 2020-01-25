हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

No burqa inside classroom, Patna college tells students; withdraws statement later

In a notice signed by the college proctor and principal, the students of JD Women's College were asked to comply with the new dress code. 

No burqa inside classroom, Patna college tells students; withdraws statement later
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: One of the renowned colleges in Patna, JD Women's College, introduced a new dress code for its student, whereby it banned girl students from wearing burqa inside the college premises. However, hours after issuing the statement on burqa prohibition inside the classroom, the college withdrew its order. 

On Saturday (January 25), in a notice signed by the college proctor and principal, the students of JD Women's College were asked to comply with the new dress code. The direction issued by the college stated that a fine of Rs 250 would be imposed in case any students is found violating the dress code. 

"All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing `burqa` in college", reads a notice signed by the Principal and Proctor of the college.

However, later in the day, the college administration withdrew the prohibition on students wearing burqa inside classrooms. Speaking to ANI, college principal Dr Shyama Rai said, "We have prohibited the use of mobile phones in the college. We have facilitated a particular zone for mobile usage. There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college."

"The students have to come in the prescribed dress code. If they do not come in the prescribed dress code then a fine of Rs 250 will be slapped on them," Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Examination Controller of JD Women`s College said.

Earlier, the college had issued a direction to the students to follow the prescribed dress code on the campus while stating that wearing a 'burqa' in college is prohibited.

Tags:
BiharPatnaJD Women CollegeBurqa banMuslimsNitish Kumar
Next
Story

Nirbhaya case: Court says no further directions required, disposes of convicts' lawyer's plea

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal turns on pro-campaign mode in Delhi