No CAA-related activities to be held: Maharashtra govt issues notice to schools

New Delhi: Almost a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Support CAA' meet a school in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra directed all schools in the state asking them to ensure that their premises are not used for hosting any political event, a move which invited criticism from the BJP. According to reports, the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has issued a notice directing district as well as Zila Parishad officials to ensure that no political gathering or campaign related to CAA should happen in a school in the state of Maharashtra.

Sources in the department said the notice has been issued to the director of education asking to direct all schools to ensure students are kept away from taking part in any political event.

Earlier, newly-appointed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had also expressed his displeasure on BJP's pro-CAA campaign in a city-based school. Terming the BJP's campaign 'ridiculous', Aaditya had suggested the politicians to speak on issues like gender equality and cleanliness. "To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous. What is the need or such political campaigning justification, if there is no ill intent? The politicisation of schools mustn't be tolerated. If politicians want to speak in schools, speak on gender equality, helmers, cleanliness," he wrote.

Reacting on the development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya hit out at the Maharashtra government for issuing notice to the school in the state. "The CAA has been passed in the Parliament and the President has also given its assent to it," he said.

"It's unfortunate Thackeray Sarkar issued Notice to Dayanand School of Mumbai for education program on #CAA, CAA passed by Parliament. President gave assent. Implementation started now. We condemn Maharashtra's Shivsena NCP Congress Govt action," Somaiya tweeted on Monday.

On January 10, the BJP had organised a talk on contentious Citizenship Amendment Act Dayanand Balak Vidyalaya school at Bhimani Street in Matunga area.