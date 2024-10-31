'No Compromise On India’s Borders': PM Modi, Gives Stern Warning To Neighbours On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali this year with members of the Indian Armed Forces stationed near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district. This year, he joined Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, as well as Army, Navy, and Air Force officers at the Lakki Nala outpost in the Sir Creek region.

Addressing the assembled soldiers, PM Modi emphasized that his government prioritizes national security and will not compromise on even an inch of Indian territory.

He assured the troops that his administration’s policies are firmly aligned with the nation’s defense objectives, stating, “There is a government in this country that would not compromise on even an inch of the country's land.”

PM Modi reiterated the importance of a modern, well-equipped military to ensure the security of India’s borders.

Strengthening India’s Armed Forces with Modern Resources

PM Modi highlighted his government’s commitment to self-reliance in the defense sector, underscoring efforts to enhance the Armed Forces with cutting-edge resources to meet the needs of the 21st century.

He outlined steps being taken to upgrade the military’s infrastructure, aligning Indian forces with some of the world’s most advanced military organizations.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of an Integrated Theatre Command, a system that aims to better coordinate efforts across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He noted that India is moving swiftly towards establishing this mechanism, which would improve strategic alignment among the three branches of the military.

Celebrating Diwali with Soldiers

Upon arrival in Kutch, PM Modi, dressed in a BSF uniform, was warmly welcomed by soldiers stationed in the area. Continuing a tradition he began in 2014, the Prime Minister exchanged Diwali greetings and offered sweets to BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity. He conveyed his appreciation for their service and reminded them of their essential role in safeguarding the nation.

Since assuming office, PM Modi has made it a custom to spend Diwali with military personnel stationed in various regions across India. Each year, he travels to different outposts and bases to share the festival with soldiers, a tradition intended to recognize and honor their service, especially those positioned far from their families. This annual engagement reflects the government’s respect and support for the Armed Forces.