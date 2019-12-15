No compromise on Veer Savarkar: Congress' ally Shiv Sena's stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remark

New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi created an uproar with his 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' remark, Congress' ally in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena called out the Gandhi scion and asked him and the party to not insult the Indian independence activist and Hindu ideologue, whom it described as 'God like figure'. "The Congress should not insult Veer Savarkar," said the Sena in a stern message, "since their party respected Mahatma Gandhi and Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru."

"My name is not Rahul Savarkar, I am Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy," Rahul had said during his address at party's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

Shiv Sena's reply to Rahul's statement on Savarkar soon followed. Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter where he wrote in Marathi, "We respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You should not insult Veer Savarkar. No further explanation is needed for anyone sensible."

"Veer Savarkar is God not just for Maharashtra but for the nation. His name is tinged with national pride and self-respect. Like Nehru and Gandhi, he dedicated his life to achieving independence. All such gods should be respected, there is no compromise on this," read another tweet.

Recently, Shiv Sena broke its over three-decade-old alliance with BJP and teamed up with Congress and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra. With support from NCP and Congress, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister.

Earlier this week, the two parties differed on the Citizenship Amendment Bill when Shiv Sena voted in its favour in Lok Sabha. However, days later, the party abstained from the voting in Rajya Sabha. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has faced cold vibes from Opposition with Congress terming it 'unconstitutional'.