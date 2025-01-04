'No Compromise With Security Of Country': Shinde Reacts On Illegal Immigrants Issue



Following the crackdown on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that there is "no compromise" with the security of the country.

"They are deported to Bangladesh. This action is being taken at a fast pace...Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had chaired a meeting on this, this issue has been taken seriously. There is no compromise with the security of the country," Shinde told reporters.

This comes amid reports of illegal immigrants, specifically Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly entering and settling in the national capital and Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde further said that the "big decisions" need to be taken so every department's meeting is happening.

"The vision of PM Modi is to take the country forward and develop, Viksit Bharat 2047 therefore Maharashtra should also develop. A meeting took place today under the chairmanship of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The vision of 100 days, in this 100 days, govt's every department will be reviewed and what all we will do in this 100 days...big decisions need to be taken so every department's meeting is happening. Metro 3 will start...it will benefit lakhs of people and traffic will be reduced," he added.

On Friday, Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the housing department and said that reviving the stalled projects and providing affordable housing and rental options to the people is the responsibility of the government.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM further asserted that their government is for the common people.

"Our government is for the common people. A house is a dream for everyone, and providing a home for each individual is the Prime Minister's vision. We will certainly fulfil this," Shinde said.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde announced that 4,800 hectares of land which was in the possession of the state government will be returned to the farmers.