'No CPM Workers Will Work As Government Employees, IF...': TMC MLA Vehemently Attacks Left In Bengal

The recruitment corruption debate between Mamata Banerjee's Trinimool Congress (TMC) and the left is still ongoing. Meanwhile, Burdwan South MLA Khokan Das attacked the Left vehemently on the subject of corruption. "Illegality is what the leftists have taught," he said. "Throughout the 34 years of the leftist government, there was no law and order in Bengal. By placing their spouses in illegal jobs everywhere, CPM leaders went to join party."

Burdwan Dakshin MLA Khokan Das made a fiery statement about hiring fraud. While participating in a blood donation camp in Rajganj, Ward No. 25 of Burdwan Municipality on Sunday, MLA Khokon Das attacked the CPM for providing employment in 'Chirkut', claiming that CPM members were given jobs in exchange for paper tokens. He continued, "If jobs are calculated today, no CPM people will work as government employees. Because the majority of CPM employees have got the jobs by fraudulent means from institutions all over."

MLA Khokan Das addressed the Left by posing the question, "What will Trinamool people do to address why there are unlawful jobs? Fair hiring is another thing we also want. If Trinamool workers get jobs, they will, however, claim that it is unlawful! During the 34 years of leftist control, Bengal was devoid of law and order. During their time in office, a number of appointments were corrupted. The party's officials are currently speaking aloud on television. They are disseminating false information about the Trinamool Congress in an effort to deceive Bengali citizens."

At the same time, a meeting was conducted earlier to discuss freeing the city of Bardhaman and putting an end to the illegal filling of ponds. On the initiative of MLA Khokon Das, the District Magistrate, SP, and Councilors of the Burdwan Municipality were present at that meeting. 35 city pond owners were also invited to the gathering whose pools had allegedly been filled. They were warned that if the pond was not repaired within seven days, legal action would be taken.

Additionally, Burdwan City has a lot of garbage-filled waterways. It has been requested that pond proprietors clean their ponds. Residents were also upset about the drainage infrastructure. They gripe that the monsoon season forces them to live in abject suffering. It becomes challenging to leave the house and go outside. According to MLA Khokan Das, if the choice made at the meeting is carried out, Burdwan's citizens won't experience water shortages during the upcoming monsoon.