Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of SC/ST MPs, the NDA government has decided to not go for creating a separate creamy layer within the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) just like the OBCs.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that a detailed discussion took place during the cabinet meeting over the Supreme Court judgment that made certain suggestions on the reservation for the SCs and STs. Vaishnaw said that the cabinet is of the view that the NDA government is committed towards the provisions of the Constitution.

Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities. pic.twitter.com/6iLQkaOumI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

"Supreme Court had pronounced a judgement regarding the reservation and a suggestion regarding SC and ST reservation. Today a detailed discussion took place during Cabinet...NDA govt is bound to the Constitution formed by BR Ambedkar. According to BR Ambedkar's Constitution, in SC and ST's reservation, there is no provision for creamy layer," said Vaishnaw.

When asked whether the matter was brought up by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Vaishnaw responded that it reflected the unanimous consensus of the cabinet.

Earlier today, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal urged the Opposition not to "mislead" the public regarding a Supreme Court judge's remarks about the exclusion of a creamy layer from SC/ST reservations.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Meghwal clarified that the mention of a creamy layer in the sub-categorization of SC/STs was merely an observation by a Supreme Court judge and not an official part of the ruling. He advised members against attempting to mislead the public on this issue.

In a majority verdict last week, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the authority to create sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories. This allows states to allocate quotas within the reserved category specifically aimed at uplifting the most underprivileged castes.