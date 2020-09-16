हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

No data of alleged police harassment during COVID lockdown maintained by Centre: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that since police and public order are State subjects, the Centre has no records of complaints, FIRs, regarding harassment/injury or death of individuals by police measures while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

No data of alleged police harassment during COVID lockdown maintained by Centre: MHA
File photo

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that since police and public order are State subjects, the Centre has no records of complaints, FIRs, regarding harassment/injury or death of individuals by police measures while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Minister of State (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said, "Police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of Constitution of India, hence, the actions are taken by the respective State government."

It also added that the data pertaining to complaints and cases/FIR registered regarding such incidents are 'not maintained centrally'.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had questioned the Centre whether it had any details of "excessive police measures leading to harassment/injury or death of individuals in enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown and the action taken against such police personnel who have carried out such acts.

The COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was imposed in the last week of March.The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19coronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, goes under self-isolation
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big News till now