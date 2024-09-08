No Deal Unless It’s ‘Win-Win Situation’: MP Raghav Chadha On AAP-Congress Haryana Alliance

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha announced on Sunday that his party and the Congress are in talks to form an alliance ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. While discussions are ongoing, no agreement has been finalised yet.

According to a PTI report, Chadha expressed optimism, stating that negotiations are moving in a "positive" direction. However, the parties will not cut out a deal unless it is a ‘win-win situation.’

Chadha, who has been engaged in intense negotiations with the Congress said that a ‘ball by ball’ commentary is not possible, but both parties have desire and hope to form an alliance.

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritising unity and the demands of the people of Haryana, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," he told PTI Videos.

Polling for Haryana's 90-member assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the deadline for filing nominations set for September 12. Sources indicate that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking 10 seats in a potential alliance with the Congress, but the latter is willing to offer only seven. AAP MP Raghav Chadha, however, declined to provide specific details about the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations.

Chadha added that the party will take decision before (September) 12.

“The talks are going on, good discussions are happening, I hope a good conclusion will come out of it," he said.

AAP-Congress Alliance

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both partners INDIA-bloc, previously reached a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP fielded its state president, Sushil Gupta, as the sole candidate, though he lost to BJP's Naveen Jindal. Recently, Gupta declared that AAP is prepared to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana independently, forming an "alliance with the people of the state." In Punjab, however, both parties contested the Lok Sabha polls separately.