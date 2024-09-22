Advertisement
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

'No Dialogue With Pakistan': Shah Slams NC-Congress Alliance At J&K Election Rally

Shah criticized the NC-Congress alliance for promising to release stone pelters and terrorists in their manifesto.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a tough stance on terror at an election rally in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Shah said no stone pelter or terrorist will be released in Jammu and Kashmir, and there will be no talks with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out. At the rally in support of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, Shah addressed the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as "lions." He criticized the NC-Congress alliance for promising to release stone pelters and terrorists in their manifesto.

"They (NC-Congress alliance) want to release stone pelters and terrorists (after formation of their government as promised in their manifesto). Farooq Abdullah is talking about revival of terrorism in Jammu hills, but I want to tell them that this is Modi government and we will bury terrorism in ‘patal’ (deep inside earth). No terrorist or stone pelter will be released," he said.

Shah accused the NC and Congress of advocating for talks with Pakistan. "I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out. I will talk with my lions (youth of J-K) and not with Pakistan."

Referring to underground bunkers constructed for border residents' safety, Shah said they won't be needed. "Nobody has the power to open fire from across the border. If they fire a bullet, we will respond with a shell."

Shah also slammed NC-Congress leaders' remarks on reservation. "Rahul Gandhi is saying in America that there is no need for reservation. I want to tell him that you will not be allowed to finish reservation for the deserving communities," including Paharis, Gujjars, Dalits, and other backward classes.

