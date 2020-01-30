No difference between PM Modi and Godse, they believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi during anti-CAA protest in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that both believed in the same ideology. Speaking at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul said that Godse shot Gandhi because he cared for nobody and believed only in himself.

The Congress leader said that "it is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself". "Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself," said Rahul.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi during the 'Save the Constitution' march at Kalpetta in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. He said that PM Modi is making Indians prove that they are the citizens of this country. "Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians. Who is Narendra Modi to decide who is an Indian? Who gave Modi the licence to ask for my Indianness? I know I am an Indian and I don't have to prove it to anyone. Likewise, 1.4 billion Indians do not have to prove that they are Indians," he said.

He also said there was no difference between Godse and PM Modi, except the PM "does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse". "Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi's ideology. He is creating an atmosphere of hatred. The ideology is the same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse," the Wayanad MP said.

Rahul further said, "Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth."

The Congress leader led the march here as part of efforts to intensify the party's protests against CAA in the state.