No differences between Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Amid raging controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Savarkar' comment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said there were no differences between Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Party Congress (NCP) coalition government in the state. The Shiv Sena chief stressed that his government is committed to work for the development of the state and will make the citizens proud.

"The country is watching that the three parties are together, the leaders are united and so are the workers. I do not have much experience in politics but with the wishes of the people we will run the government for 50 years," Uddhav Thackeray said at a public rally here.

Rahul Gandhi sparked a huge political row on Saturday (December 14) by saying that he will never apologise for the speaking the truth and his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar. It is to be noted that the BJP has been demanding that Rahul must apologise to the nation for saying that instead of 'Make In India', the country has become 'Rape In India' under BJP rule.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi`s statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that Veer Savarkar had played a major role in the freedom movement just like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. Raut also said that Veer Savarkar is a God-like figure and he should be respected by everyone.

In a related development, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of the Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar, on Sunday said that he will file a defamation case against the Gandhi scion. He added that he will also meet Thackeray to discuss Rahul Gandhi's remark on Veer Savarkar during a rally. Saying that Hindutva is the backbone of Shiv Sena's ideology, Ranjit said that he would demand Thackeray to take strict action against the Congress leader. Ranjit said that Shiv Sena should snap ties with the Congress and choose party ethics over politics.

On Saturday (December 14), Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had lashed out Rahul Gandhi saying that he doesn't understand the history of India. He added people are proud of that Veer Savarkar was born in India. He further said that people couldn't expect an apology from Rahul as it was his ego speaking.