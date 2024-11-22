'No Direct Agreement Between AP DISCOMs, Adani Group': YRS Congress Party

New Delhi: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party or YSRCP on Friday clarified that there was no direct agreement between Andhra Pradesh (AP) distribution companies (DISCOMs) and Adani group. The statement came after US proecutors charged Adani Group chairma Gautam Adani and others linking them to an alleged bribery scheme.

Earlier, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a government of India entity under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, came under attack by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who alleged that SECI was the "key player" in the "corruption scandal".

"It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the State Government, in the light of the indictment are incorrect," YSR Congress Party said in a statement on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government when Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister came into an agreement with SECI for a 25-year period to procure power to the extent of 7,000 megawatts at Rs 2.49 per kWh (Kilowatt hour).

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh entered into an arrangement to procure power from SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) to the tune of 7,000 MW at Rs. 2.49 per kWh for 25 years with 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2024-25, 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2025- 26 and 1,000 MW commencing in FY 2026-27 with a waiver of the ISTS charges," the statement read.

"Owing to reasons that the project didn't entail a burden on account of ISTS (inter-state transmission system) charges, allowing for the procurement of power at cheaper rates, the project would "substantially" benefit the state with savings worth Rs 3,700 crores per annum", the statement read, adding that the total benefit to Andhra Pradesh would be immense on account of the agreement being for 25 years.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday pressed for a JPC probe into alleged bribery allegations with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging that a key player in the "corruption scandal" is the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Government of India company.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.