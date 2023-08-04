'No Doubt, Rahul Gandhi's Comments Not In Good Taste But...': What Supreme Court Said In Modi Surname Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP. It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail for comments he made in 2019 that a court ruled were insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his last name.

Rahul Gandhi's Comments Not Good In Taste: SC





While the top court stayed the conviction of the Congress leader, it also gave a piece of advice saying a person in public life should refrain from making such distasteful comments. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

'Victory Of Love Over Hate': Congress On SC Order

The Congress on Friday hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 'Modi Surname' defamation case, calling the judgment a strong vindication of truth and asserting that "no force can silence the voice of the people". The main opposition party, in a tweet, said that this was a "victory of love against hatred". "It is a victory of love against hate. Satyamev Jayate - Jai Hind," Congress tweeted.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. "Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process," he said on Twitter.

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" Ramesh said.

Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal also hailed the verdict. "We welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict staying Sh. @RahulGandhi ji's conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Venugopal said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also hailed the ruling, saying justice has prevailed. "The roar of truth will be heard again in the halls of democracy!" he said. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It's a happy day... I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself."

Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of her brother in the 2019 defamation case, and invoked a quote by Gautama Buddha that 'truth can't be long hidden'. "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth," she said in a tweet and thanked the apex court for giving a 'fair' decision.