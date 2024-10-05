Mahakumbh is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 next year. It is a significant gathering of saints and devotees. Millions of Hindus are expected to arrive to immerse themselves in faith and spirituality during this largest event centered around yoga, rituals, astrology, and spirituality. Preparations for the Mahakumbh are being made not only by the government but also by the saints' akhadas (monastic orders).

However, this time, there is growing concern among the saints regarding the preparations for the event. Their worry stems from reports that Muslims have been seen posing as saints in religious cities. In response, the saints plan to meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that no deceit occurs during the Mahakumbh under the "Yogi Raj."

In today's DNA news show, Zee News explained the concerns of saints about allowing Muslims to attend Mahakumbh.

The saints are particularly troubled by the presence of Muslims traveling as Hindu saints. They have expressed a desire for this year's Mahakumbh to permit entry only for Hindus. Their demands extend to prohibiting Muslim artisans from participating, which means they would not be allowed to sell their goods at the Kumbh. This demand has sparked controversy.

The saints are advocating for a complete ban on Muslim participation in the upcoming Kumbh, a stance some are linking to incidents of "thook jihad" (a term referring to saliva-related controversies). Reactions from the public on this matter have been mixed.

This time safety is a major concern for saints which led them to demand thorough checks on every individual and making Aadhaar cards mandatory. They also call for strict laws against love jihad, the declaration of the cow as a national mother, and stringent regulations regarding religious conversions. Furthermore, there is a push to protect temples from destruction, impose bans on meat and alcohol shops in the Kumbh Mela area, and change terms like "Peshwai" and "royal bath."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to assess the preparations for the Kumbh Mela. During this visit, he is expected to meet with the saints, who will present their demands during the meeting.