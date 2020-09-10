No fire or smoke from MT New Diamond for over 48 hours, next course of action being planned

Chennai: In a significant improvement, MT New Diamond the very large crude carrier (VLCC), that is held 50 miles off the Sri Lanka coast has neither been ablaze nor emitted smoke for over 48 hours (since September 8 evening). Due to the efforts of Indian Coast Guard ships and their Sri Lankan counterparts, the oil slick (diesel from the explosion) to the rear of the ship has also started disintegrating.

Four Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessels are on-site to closely monitor the situation. While the rear portion of MT New Diamond continues to be sunken by nearly a metre, efforts are on to get the ship on even keel with the assistance of the salvors.

#Update#MTNewDiamond being towed by Tug TTT1, presently over 90km from Sri Lanka coast.

No flames and smoke observed, vessel assessed safe and stable by Salvors M/s SMIT.

Salvage equipment being embarked on #MTNewDiamond by M/s SMIT to stabilise the vessel.

Besides having discussed the immediate plan of action with the ship’s caption and the salvors, ICG has also decided to initiate preventive action to avoid re-ignition of the blaze and to correct the trim of the ship. However, following inspections, it has been understood that the transfer of cargo (Crude) would not be possible at the seas, as none of the VLCC’s onboard machinery are operational.

The minor oil sheen which was sighted aft (rear) of MT New Diamond has started disintegrating and the ships are being used to churn the waters to accelerate this process. No new oil sheen has been sighted. Post-inspection of the casualty ship, the salvage team are also taking necessary preventive steps to ensure the ship’s integrity and safety of its cargo.

ICG Dornier aircraft continue to operate from Mattala, Sri Lanka in Pollution Response configuration and sprayed Oil Spill Dispersant spray on Thursday. ICG Helicopter is also being launched for regular aerial assessment of the situation.

Vice Admiral Nishanta Ulugetenne, Commander of the Srilankan Navy visited ICGS Ameya at Trincomalee harbour on Thursday and conveyed his appreciation for Indian Coast Guard’s efforts in dousing the fire and neutralizing oil sheen, thereby averting a major disaster.

Indian Coast Guard has been playing an active role in the firefighting, rescue efforts since the afternoon of September 3, just hours after the fire was reported. 7 ICG vessels and two Dornier aircraft have contributed toward various facets of this operation.