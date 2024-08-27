Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, often referred to as the 'Highway Man' of India for his relentless efforts to improve Indian roads and connect cities, shared his plans and ongoing projects during the Zee News Conclave, which will significantly enhance the travel experience for Indians. During the conclave, Gadkari made a statement that could pose a challenge to domestic airlines, but he also provided a solution for this potential issue.

Speaking about the new roads between key cities, Gadkari said, "We are constructing a new road from Dehradun to Delhi, which will be completed by December 2024. People approach me to inquire about the tunnel route that will connect Dehradun to Mussoorie so they can buy homes there and settle down. They are willing to commute daily between Delhi and Mussoorie, as the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to around two hours. When we completed the Pune to Mumbai road, eight flights between the two cities were discontinued. After January 2025, flights from Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will likely be grounded due to better road connectivity."

Watch Nitin Gadkari's Video Here

Gadkari explained that currently, flying to these three cities from Delhi takes around four hours, including the travel time from people's homes and waiting time at the airport. He noted that once these roads are operational, the same distance can be covered in just two hours by road, making it a more convenient option for travellers.

When asked whether this would spell trouble for airlines due to potential flight cancellations, Gadkari reassured that the government is constructing 100 new airports, which will provide additional business opportunities for airlines, ensuring they do not suffer.

When asked about Delhi to Mumbai expressway, Gadkari said that the work on the expressway is going at a full pace and the road is likely to become operational by January. "We are also making a connection to Jaipur from Delhi which will take around two hours," said Gadkari.