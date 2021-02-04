No foreign government supported farmers agitation: India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said no foreign government has supported the farmers' protests in the backdrop of the passage of agri laws by Parliament, though there were few "motivated protests" and a comment by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In response to a question in the lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan said, "No foreign government has given support to the agitation of Indian farmers against three bills passed by Indian Parliament", pointing out, "In Canada, UK, USA, and in few European countries, protests by a few motivated PIO’s (Persons of Indian origin) on issues related to the Indian Farm Bill have been reported."

The only world leader to make a public comment on the issue was Canadian PM Justin Trudeau which was strongly slammed by India. The Canadian Ambassador to India Nadir Patel was summoned by MEA and a strong note of protest was handed over.

MEA MoS highlighted the Canadian PM's comments were taken up with the "Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and New Delhi and conveyed that such comments pertaining to the internal affairs of India are unwarranted, unacceptable" and "would damage India-Canada bilateral relations."

From India removing the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, CAA protests or farmers agitation, New Delhi has always sharply reacted to any reaction by foreign entities and reminded them that they have no locus to react on the country's internal matters.