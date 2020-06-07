हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai gas leak

No gas leakage, says Mumbai Fire Brigade after complaints of foul smell from Chembur, Powai and nearby areas

The Mumbai Fire Department on Sunday (June 7) said that that no gas leakage was found in the city after receiving several complaints of a foul smell emanating in multiple areas of the city, including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

No gas leakage, says Mumbai Fire Brigade after complaints of foul smell from Chembur, Powai and nearby areas
Representational image

The Mumbai Fire Department on Sunday (June 7) said that that no gas leakage was found in the city after receiving several complaints of a foul smell emanating in multiple areas of the city, including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

The fire department also appealed to the people to not panic about any leakage of gas. "No gas leakage was found at given locations. Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for an emergency," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Mumbai Fire Brigade said that it had informed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) and Police about the suspected gas leak complaints and it further probe is on in this matter.

On Saturday night, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had directed the fire department to check up on complaints of a foul smell emanating in multiple areas of the city.

"We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The  fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon," BMC tweeted.

The BMC had also urged the people to not panic and advised those having problems due to the foul smell to "put a wet towel or cloth on their face covering nose".

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "We’ve got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The @mybmc disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs."

Tags:
Mumbai gas leakGas leakMumbai fire brigade gas leakm chembur gas leak
Next
Story

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down temperature

  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M45S

Mumbai Edition: Religious places can open in Maharashtra from next month