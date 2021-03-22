No government liquor stores in Delhi, announces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday (March 22, 2021) announced that there will be no government liquor stores in the national capital. Sisodia also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and informed that none have been opened since 2016.

He informed that the legal age to drink in Delhi will now be reduced to 21.

"Running the liquor stores is not the responsibility of the government, stated Sisodia.

Delhi Cabinet has approved New Excise Policy: Permissible drinking age lowered to 21, at par with Noida, UP. Age-gating to be strictly implemented - Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/aN1DnoVjWt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2021

Earlier, the legal age to drink in Delhi was 25.

"A bidding process will be conducted soon. We have decided not to increase the prices," Delhi deputy CM added.

He stated that the government will ensure that there is no open drinking in the market areas or near wine shops.

शराब माफिया के खिलाफ केजरीवाल सरकार का ACTION: 2 साल में 7 लाख 9 हज़ार अवैध शराब की बोतल पकड़ी शराब माफियाओं पर 1864 FIR शराब माफियाओं की 1014 Vehicle जब्त 1939 लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए 2000 illegal दुकानें चल रही है- इसको रोकने के लिए है ये POLICY- Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/GsD29epyrY — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2021

"We have prepared for some major changes in the new excise policy which will be announced soon. We are expecting that with the new excise policy, the Delhi government will witness an uptick in revenues," Sisodia said.

On the decision, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed, "Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to the liquor mafia in Delhi. The mafia will do everything to obstruct these reforms. AAP government has ended mafia raj in many sectors like education, water, elect, health etc. We are committed to reforming this sector too."

Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to liquor mafia in Del. The mafia will do everything to obstruct these reforms. AAP govt has ended mafia raj in many sectors like education, water, elect, health etc. We r committed to reforming this sector too https://t.co/pbk1NnfhO2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2021

Live TV