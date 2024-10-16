Just a few hours after the swearing-in ceremony, the first elected Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar Abdullah, passed his first order to help people avoid traffic restrictions when the CM moves. Omar wrote on X: "I have spoken to the DG Jammu and Kashmir Police, instructing that there should be no 'green corridor' or traffic stoppage when I travel by road. I have directed him to minimize public inconvenience, and the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of stick-waving or aggressive gestures is to be completely avoided. I am asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In all things, our conduct must be people-friendly. We are here to serve the people, not inconvenience them."

Omar took the oath alongside five colleagues, who were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers today in a grand function held at SKICC (Sher Kashmir International Conference Centre).

Despite receiving a smaller mandate from Jammu, Omar has tried to maintain equality between Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Chief Minister and two Cabinet Ministers were chosen from Jammu, while the Chief Minister and two Cabinet Ministers were from Kashmir.

The function was attended by key figures from the INDIA Bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, D. Raja, and many others. It also served as a display of unity by the INDIA Bloc ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections.