No hard copy of migration certificate for CBSE students from this year

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not issue hard copies of migration certificates to students of Class 10 and 12 going forward.

The board will, however, issue the certificates to those who make a request for it.

The new rule will come into force from 2021. From 2024, the board will stop issuing hard copies of migration certificates completely. It will not be provided even on request.

The soft copies of the migration certificate will suffice for admission and migration-related issues. These soft copies could be accessed using the DigiLocker app.

The CBSE has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to enable the DigiLocker facility for the students.

"CBSE has developed the infrastructure to provide soft copies of the migration certificates on DigiLocker. Accordingly, it has been decided that hard copy of the migration certificate will be issued only to the students who would make a request for the same to the board, otherwise soon the result will be declared, and the soft copy of the migration certificate will be made available on DigiLocker,” the board said in a statement.

What is a Migration Certificate?

A migration certificate is provided by the education boards for students to enable them to take admission to other institution from their existing one.

The certificate is very useful to students who pass Class 10 and 12 exams and subsequently seek admission in other institues for higher studies.

How to get CBSE migration certificate from DigiLocker?

Students would need to download the DigiLocker app and register on it using their credentials. They could then navigate to download the required documents issued by the authority.

Other uses of DigiLocker

An amended provision in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 allows citizens to produce transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents in electronic form. This can be done using DigiLocker.

Applying for passport has been made easier with an initiative of the central government under which citizens will be able to use the DigiLocker platform to furnish the required documents.

