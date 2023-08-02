trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643694
'No Hate Speech, Violence': SC's Direction To Centre, State Govt's On VHP Protest Marches Amid Nuh Violence

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas.

The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government.

