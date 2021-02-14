हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'No Indian can forget this day', says PM Modi as he pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

"No indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations," PM Modi said at a function in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on his visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 14) paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir in February, 2019.

"No indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations," he said at a function in Tamil Nadu.

He said the country's armed forces had shown time and again they were fully capable of protecting "our motherland".

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, 2019. 

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. 

Earlier, paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 14) said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice. 

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted today.

Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took it to his official account to express his grief. "Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you," the Congress leader tweeted (in Hindi).

Other political leaders like Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute.  

Many netizens also flooded the microblogging website with their tribute messages today. 

