New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday took a swift jibe at the Congress party and said no political party in India wants to align with Congress anymore and that Rahul Gandhi sold Congress' headquarters to Godse, reported IANS.

"Is there any political party in India which wants to have an alliance with the Congress? asked the TRS leader.

"Will Rahul, who could not win his own constituency, make his party win elections in Telangana," asked KTR, who is the son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao’s comment on Congress came after Rahul Gandhi said that his party will not form any alliance with TRS in the next year`s Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement while addressing a public meeting on Friday.

Dubbing Congress a tried, tested and dusted party, the TRS leader wondered who would want to have an alliance with it.

The TRS leader further ridiculed Rahul Gandhi by saying that he has handed over Gandhi Bhavan (state headquarters of the Congress party) to Godse.

KTR also attacked the Congress leader over his claim about farmers` suicides in Telangana.

He pointed out that the central government itself has declared that Telangana has the least number of farmer suicides.

"If Congress is such a great party with concern for farmers, why did it lose the elections in Punjab," he asked.

"When Congress was in power, it had no rythu Bandhu and rythu bheema schemes. It did not supply uninterrupted power to farmers. None of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government today was there during Congress rule,” KTR added.

KTR alleged that Congress turned agriculture into a crisis while Chief Minister KCR transformed agriculture into a great power. He recalled that when Congress was in power there was not a single village without people migrating from there to cities and other states.

(With IANS inputs)