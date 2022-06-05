There are no jobs in the state, thousands of boys and girls are unemployed even after passing out. This time the question is raised by Bengal's Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee. Speaking at a meeting on Saturday, he said, "12 lakh candidates have passed Madhyamik. Almost 86 per cent. All the educated unemployed have been created. Even after graduation, MA, there is no job. Half of those who come to my house only ask for a job. But where can you go and get a job?" He added, "There are so many boys and girls roaming around. But there are no jobs. This year 12 lakh students passed the secondary examination. 86% passed. All the educated unemployed were created. This is followed by higher secondary, followed by graduation, master's (mastered), polytechnics. So many students are being made every day. But, they're moving around. There is no one to guide them."

The tone of regret about the scarcity of job is in the voice of the minister. He said, "every morning I meet the common people at my residence. Out of 10 people come, at least 5 people come for jobs."

Sovandev also made explosive comments on the educational qualifications. In his words, it is easier to get a job if he/she comes with a low degree. Sovandeb said, "If a boy passes Higher Secondary, in many places he is now getting a job. In different hospitals, in different places. We have the opportunity to put two or four people there. But for graduates, M.A or anyone with higher degree, no job is available."