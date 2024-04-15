‘No Justice, No Vote’: Kuki Groups Declare Lok Sabha Poll Boycott Amid Fresh Violence In Manipur

New Delhi: Following recent outbreaks of violence in Manipur, additional civil society organisations and groups representing the Kuki-zomi community have declared to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing a "no justice, no vote" stance.

The decision comes in the wake of two fatalities resulting from a gunfight between opposing armed factions in Imphal East district on Saturday, coupled with three individuals sustaining injuries during a similar clash involving armed village volunteers and unidentified assailants in Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The Kuki community had previously announced their refusal to field any candidates for parliamentary polls as part of their boycott strategy. Joining the protest, the Global Kuki-Zomi-Hmar Women community, encompassing Kuki-Zo women, journalists, social workers, former Outer Manipur MP Kim Gangte, and leaders of Kuki-Zomi-Hmar women's forums in Delhi, had formally communicated their decision to not participate to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

Following them in solidarity, two more entities, the Kuki National Assembly and Kuki Inpi, have now voiced their dissent against participating in the polls.

Mangboi Haokip, spokesperson for the Kuki National Assembly, said that the failure of Indian forces to protect civilians from terrorist threats, has lead them loss faith in the country's democratic principles, reported PTI citing an official statement.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), formed in Churachandpur after ethnic clashes erupted in May last year, also raised concerns over the impartiality of central security forces deployed to maintain peace, particularly in light of recent events.

Ethnic tensions have plagued Manipur since May 3 last year, resulting in over 200 casualties. While the Meitei community is concentrated in Imphal city, the Kukis have relocated to the hills.

The state will go to polls for its two Lok Sabha seats in two phases, with Inner Manipur and certain segments of Outer Manipur voting on April 19, and the remaining Outer Manipur segments on April 26. In 2019 the state saw 82% voters turnout.