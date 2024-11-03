Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815332https://zeenews.india.com/india/no-justification-for-targeting-civilians-omar-abdullah-condemns-grenade-attack-in-srinagar-2815332.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

'No Justification For Targeting Civilians': Omar Abdullah Condemns Grenade Attack In Srinagar

CM Abdullah said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'No Justification For Targeting Civilians': Omar Abdullah Condemns Grenade Attack In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Srinagar on Sunday and said that there is no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

CM Abdullah shared a post on social media X and said that a grenade attack on innocent shoppers in Srinagar is "deeply disturbing".

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the post read.

 

 

CM Abdullah also said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks.

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

Earlier in the day, at least five people sustained injuries after terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city of Srinagar. The recent attack happened near the heavily guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

Meanwhile, security forces immediately reached the scene and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

After the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, arrived at Govt SHMS Hospital to check on the injured victims.

Following the incident, a local resident told to ANI, "This kind of thing never happened here before. I don't know what's going on these past few days... Even during the peak of militancy, nothing like this ever happened." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK