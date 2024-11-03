'No Justification For Targeting Civilians': Omar Abdullah Condemns Grenade Attack In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Srinagar on Sunday and said that there is no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

CM Abdullah shared a post on social media X and said that a grenade attack on innocent shoppers in Srinagar is "deeply disturbing".

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the post read.

CM Abdullah also said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks.

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

Earlier in the day, at least five people sustained injuries after terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city of Srinagar. The recent attack happened near the heavily guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

Meanwhile, security forces immediately reached the scene and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

After the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, arrived at Govt SHMS Hospital to check on the injured victims.

Following the incident, a local resident told to ANI, "This kind of thing never happened here before. I don't know what's going on these past few days... Even during the peak of militancy, nothing like this ever happened."