No MFN: Basic customs duty on all goods from Pakistan raised to 200% with immediate effect

New Delhi: As India withdrew the MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status to Pakistan in the aftermath of the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, the basic customs duty on all goods exported from the neighbouring country to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect.

The status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to Pakistan was revoked on Friday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian security forces have been given full freedom to decide on an appropriate retaliation.

A nation-wide outrage has been triggered following the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in south Kashmir. The deadly attack has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompting protests and demands that severe punishment be given to the neighbouring country.

India also launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan where it highlighted the neighbouring country's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Pakistan, however, remains in denial mode and has said it did not have any role in the Pulwama attack.