No More Hassle for Passport Police Verification; MEA Introduces 'mPassport Police App'

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi's Regional Passport Officer.

Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the 'mPassport Police App' to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated 350 mobile Tablets to personnel of the Delhi Police Special Branch, on the occasion of the force's Raising Day. These devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission reports to become paperless, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi on Friday.

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey.

RPO Delhi in a tweet on Friday said the office is committed to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will reduce the verification time to 5 days.

"Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days," the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday.

Shah on Thursday tweeted in Hindi: "Launched the Passport Mobile Application for quick verification of passports. Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency to police investigations."

"These steps taken today are important efforts in the direction of the Police Technology Mission of Modi-ji for smart policing," the minister further wrote.

