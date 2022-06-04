New Delhi: Following a letter from Delhi Women Commission, the Centre on Friday finally pulled up advertisement agencies and companies for airing misogynistic and rape-promoting deodorant, and body-spray ads, ANI reported. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry ordered a suspension of all such controversial deodorant advertisements and said that an inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. The order comes at the backdrop of a letter written by the Delhi Commission For Women to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding that a "misogynistic" advertisement being played on mass media be taken off the air. The controversy primarily sparked after a controversial ad by perfume brand Layer'r Shot was slammed by netizens.

The panel on Saturday said the advertisement "promoted gang-rape culture" and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the matter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has come across a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand" said the letter which went on to describe the objectionable advertisement.

In her letter to Thakur, Maliwal sought urgent action by the ministry to ban the advertisement.

She also said robust systems should be built to ensure certain checks and balances to make sure that such "filthy" advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again.

She also demanded a heavy penalty on the perfume brand so that other companies refrain from playing such "dirty tactics for cheap publicity".

The Delhi Police has been asked to provide an action taken report in the matter by June 9.

"What is this creative process that promotes toxic masculinity in its worst form and encourages gang-rape culture? FIR should be registered, advertisements should be taken off the air and the strongest penalty should be imposed on this company. Delhi Police and I&B Ministry must urgently act on the matter without wasting any further time," Maliwal said.

Controversy erupted after Layer'r Shot ad

Layer'r Shot, perfume and body spray, was heavily criticised on Twitter for its two new advertisements that, users of the microblogging platform say, are promoting rape culture. Twitter users have called out the brand for coming up with creepy advertisements that promote rape. Both the advertisements are receiving backlash from netizens, with many asking who approved such disgusting content.

In one of the advertisements, four men are seen having a conversation at what looks like a beauty section in a convenience store. Upon seeing the last bottle of Layer'r perfume in the rack, the men discuss who will take the bottle of the body perfume as there’s only one remaining. But the way they discuss it sounds appalling to a woman who is seen with a cart.

The Centre has directed YouTube and Twitter to take down the controversial ad from its platform.

