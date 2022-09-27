'No more ROTTEN potatoes, BUT...': Mithun Chakraborty's BIG MESSAGE to Mamata Banerjee before Durga Puja

The Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee may fall anytime in the state of West Bengal. At least 38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with him. BJP leader and Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty made such a claim while attending the pre-puja meeting at Hooghly-Chinsurah on Tuesday. On this day, Mithun said, "Be prepared. Anything can happen at any time." On this day, he said, "We have decided not to accept any more rotten potatoes from TMC. Not only 21, but 38 Trinamool MLAs are in contact with me. No one knows what will happen when the whistle blows. Besides, many others are in direct touch with the central leadership. So anything can happen at any time. I will tell the name only if the top leadership of the party instructs."

Earlier, Mithun came to Kolkata in July and hinted at the split in the Trinamool parliamentary party. Today he indirectly gave a strong message to Mamata Banerjee and said, "Central leadership is not at all interested in accepting the rotten potatoes. But I am trying to convince them. There are many people who are suffocating inside the TMC party. Consideration may be given to them." Earlier, Mithun made noise by claiming that many Trinamool MLAs were in touch with him. He claimed that they did not want to come in front of the public because of the vindictive nature of the ruling party.

A few days ago, superstar and BJP leader Mithun gave a strong message in Kolkata. He said, "I am a fighter who has been knocked out of the boxing ring nine times. The politics of the film industry has thrown me out nine times. But I got up before counting ten. After that, the last punch I hit back, they didn't dare to get up again." BJP's star campaigner said in a press conference with the party's state president Sukanta Majumder in Hastings last Saturday.