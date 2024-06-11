Advertisement
'No More Three Capital Game': Chandrababu Naidu Says Amravati To Be Sole Capital Of Andhra Pradesh

At a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators in Vijayawada, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the nomination of Chandrababu Naidu, which was seconded by BJP state president and MP D Purandeswari.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Chief Minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state will now have only one capital - Amravati. With this, Naidu has reversed his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to allocate three capitals to the state. Naidu will take oath tomorrow as the CM of the state. The TDP chief said that Amaravati will be the capital of the Andhra Pradesh.

“In our government, there will be no games under the guise of three capitals. Our capital is Amaravati and only Amaravati while Visakhapatnam will be our financial capital and a modern city,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

At a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators in Vijayawada, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the nomination of Naidu, which was seconded by BJP state president and MP D Purandeswari.

"Chandrababu Naidu has endured a lot. I've seen him in jail. I assured him and Bhuvaneshwari garu (his wife) that better days were ahead, and now they have arrived," Kalyan said.

Naidu recounted his vow to enter the Assembly only as Chief Minister after facing personal attacks on his wife. He stated that the people had honoured his oath and promised to transform the Assembly from a 'Kaurava sabha' into a 'Gaurava sabha'.

"We will function democratically and secularly, ensuring no one's self-respect is harmed," he said, pledging that while there would be no revenge, wrongdoers would be punished.

Naidu also promised to develop Kurnool and Vizag impartially. He added, "I have requested support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and they have assured us of all possible assistance."

